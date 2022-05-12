TOPEKA (KSNT) – After decades of serving cold plates and hot pickles, Porubsky’s Deli in Topeka is closing up shop, according to the family.

27 News spoke to the nephew, Matthew, of current owner Charlie Porubsky, Jr., who inherited the family business from his parents Charles Sr. and Lydia Porubsky. The couple established Porubsky’s Deli 75 years ago, which had its final day in business on April 30, 2022, according to Matt.

Matt said the family is, “very grateful to serve the Topeka community, Kansas and the international community as a whole.” Matt worked there growing up and created a documentary on the deli 12 years ago. Most recently, he created a 10-year anniversary version. The original can be found at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library, according to Matt.

(KSNT Photo/Michael Dakota)

As of now, Matthew said there are no plans for the future. The family is going to focus on taking a breather and, “come to terms with the change.”

The deli was located in the Little Russia neighborhood at 508 NE Sardou Avenue in Topeka. It’s featured on several travel websites as a highlight in the capital city.