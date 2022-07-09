TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment have identified the first presumptive positive case of Monkeypox in Kansas on Saturday.

The patient is an adult resident in Johnson County who recently traveled out of state. The patient is working with KDHE to identify people who may have been exposed.

“The risk of Monkeypox spreading in Kansas remains low,” Janet Stanek, Secretary of KDHE, said. “If you are experiencing symptoms of Monkeypox illness, it’s important to stay home and contact your health care provider as soon as possible to avoid spreading the disease to others.”

In typical cases, people experience symptoms including fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion. The appearance of a rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth or other parts of the body. Not all cases show symptoms before the onset of the rash, so KDHE strongly recommends anyone experiencing symptoms of the rash contact their health care provider.

Risk factors for Monkeypox infection include the following scenarios within 21 days of first symptom onset:

Contact with a person or people with a similar appearing rash or who received a diagnosis of confirmed or probable Monkeypox

Close or intimate in-person contact with individuals in a social network experiencing monkeypox activity including meeting partners through an online website, digital app or social event

Recent travel outside the US to a country with confirmed cases of monkeypox or where Monkeypox virus is endemic

Contact with a dead or live wild animal or exotic pet that is an African endemic species or used a product derived from such animals (game meat, creams, lotions, powders, etc.)

The Monkeypox vaccine is available to those with a known exposure, however the vaccine supply is extreme limited in the U.S. Residents who have not been contacted by KDHE or clinic partners will not be able to receive the vaccine currently.

People can direct general questions to 1-866-KDHEINF (534-3463) from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday or can email their questions.