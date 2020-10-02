Possibility of frost could impact Kansas soy bean crops

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Temperatures are dropping in Northeast Kansas, bringing the possibility of the first frost in some areas.

Farmer David Drimmel said usually the first frost isn’t for a few weeks, usually around mid-October.

He said on top of the risk of an early frost, their crops are a little behind from weather earlier in the season.

He grows soy beans and corn and said while the corn is mainly done growing, the soybeans are still green. This frost could stunt their growth. Drimmel said the wet weather put them behind to start.

“We started planting about a month later than usual and then in turn we are harvesting a month later than usual we are normally about half to two-thirds done with corn by now and this is day three or four,” said Drimmel.

He said dealing with mother nature is just part of the territory when is comes to farming so they will work as fast as they can.