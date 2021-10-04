Possible murder in Geary County

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a possible murder and asking the public for information.

On Sunday, Oct. 3rd at 8:24 p.m. sheriff’s deputies responded to the Geary Community Hospital in reference to a possible shooting victim.

The victim later died from their injuries. The shooting happened in a rural area in Geary County and the victim was driven to Geary Community Hospital for treatment.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as a possible murder.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in reference to this case. If you have any information please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (785) 238-2261 or Dispatch at (785) 762-5912.