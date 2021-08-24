One person killed at south Topeka motel

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police officers are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting that left one person dead.

On Tuesday afternoon at around 1:45 p.m. officers were called to the Travelers Inn located at 3846 SW Topeka Blvd. on a report of a shooting.

Officers found an adult man suffering from serious injuries believed to be associated with a shooting. American Medical Response personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The identity of the person will not be released unit next of kin notifications are made.

Multiple people were taken into police custody to be interviewed. This investigation is ongoing.

