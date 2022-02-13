TOPEKA (KSNT) – With talk of a conditional use permit regarding a new communication tower, residents nearby are wanting their concerns heard by Shawnee County Officials.

In west Topeka, plans are being put in place for a potential AT&T tower in a residential area. One woman who lives directly next door to where the tower is planning to be is not looking forward to seeing the tower from her backyard.

“I wish they would just rethink this,” Next door neighbor Mary Dodson said. “As far as loyalty to the neighbors and knowing that it’s a residential area, put it somewhere where there are no houses.”

Residents in the 1,000-foot radius are concerned over what the cell tower could do to property value. Additionally, uncertainty and misinformation regarding health concerns from 5G towers is another worry for those in the area.

The Shawnee County Planning Department is holding a public hearing over the communication tower tomorrow. The public hearing begins at 6 p.m. at the Shawnee County Annex, found at 1515 NW Saline Street, in the first-floor conference room.

KSNT received the following statement from an AT&T spokesperson: