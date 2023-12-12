TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will be closing part of I-70 on Tuesday for pothole repairs.

KDOT announced on social media that the closure will take place for one hour from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 12 on the westbound I-70 exit ramp used to get onto northbound U.S. 75. The ramp will be closed as work crews move through the area repairing potholes in the road.

KDOT said there will be no detours posted for this and is advising motorists to find an alternate route. Motorists are also warned to expect slow traffic moving through the area.

