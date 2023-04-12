POTTAWATOMIE Co. (KSNT)- The 911 phone line in a local county will be down due to an upgrade on Thursday.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office said the phone system will be down for routine maintenance. The system will be shut off between 12:01 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. April 13.

During the outage, the sheriff’s office said calls will automatically get rerouted to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Administrative phone lines are not undergoing maintenance and can be reached during these hours at 785-457-3353.