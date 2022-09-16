POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office has notified the media it is experiencing telephone issues Friday morning which are affecting administrative lines. The issue is not affecting 911 callers, according to a statement.

Sheriff Shane Jager has asked the public to use the following phone numbers for non-emergency calls for the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office:

Riley County Police Department 785-537-2112

Wamego Police Department 785-456-9553

Pottawatomie County Sheriff 785-844-4101

Pottawatomie County Sheriff 785-456-3404