BELVUE (KSNT) – The Rural Water District (RWD) No. 4 of Pottawatomie County is asking residents to voluntarily reduce water use after the district declared a Water Watch to be in effect.

The Water Watch will be in effect until Sept. 5 and the RWD is asking customers to reduce water used for outdoor watering, vehicle washing and other purposes as part of its adopted Water Conservation Plan.

Pottawatomie RWD No. 4 Manager Keith Murphy said groundwater levels are adequate and the water treatment plant is keeping up with demand. Murphy warned if weather conditions continue or if there are mechanical or electrical failures, water restrictions could be made mandatory.

“I’m trying to get people to slow down, lead times are so far out there now, if something breaks we’ll have a hard time getting it,” Murphy said.

Murphy is asking residents with even-numbered addresses to make unavoidable water usage on even-numbered dates and addresses with odd-numbered addresses to use water on odd-numbered dates. The plan to have residents at certain addresses use water on certain dates Murphy attributed to a suggestion made by the Kansas Rural Water Association.

“Water is an important community resource that we all must share,” Murphy said. “It is through our collective efforts that we can safeguard our water supply for essential needs including water for drinking and cooking, cleaning, bathing, fire protection and sanitation.”

The Water Watch was put into place immediately for the City of Westmoreland, City of Belvue and City of Belvue. The Jeffrey Energy Center and about 600 direct customers are also under the Water Watch, according to Murphy.