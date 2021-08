POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – Phone calls to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office and the county 911 system will be redirected due to planned maintenance, according to a news release.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 10 and running to 6 a.m., all emergency calls will be redirected to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s department will have a line open for people with specific non-emergency needs at 785-456-3404 during the planned maintenance shutdown.