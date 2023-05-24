POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – Officials in Pottawatomie County are closing a road due to a local bridge that is falling apart.

The county closed a bridge between Rockenham Road and Emile Road Wednesday. This is because the bridge deck over Rock Creek is deteriorating, according to the press release from the county.

(Photo Courtesy/ Pottawatomie County)

A detour for eastbound traffic on Louisville Road will run south on Rockenham Road to Hanson Road, then north on Jenkins road to Louisville Road, officials say. The detour for westbound traffic on Louisville Road will move south on Jenkins Road to Hanson Road, then go north on Rockenham Road to Lousiville Road.