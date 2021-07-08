Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office searching for those who shot into occupied pickup

WAMEGO (KSNT) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office said it needs your help in finding the person or people who shot into an occupied vehicle over the holiday weekend.

The sheriff’s office said just after midnight Sunday, they received a report of shots being fired into an occupied vehicle on Highway 24 near Bluebird Road, just west of Wamego. Deputies on the scene said multiple people were in a silver Dodge Ram pickup when they were shot at. No one was injured. Deputies believe the other vehicle continued westbound on Highway 24.

This is an active investigation. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office said anyone with information is asked to call Captain Darrin Stewart at 785-457-3353 or you can leave a tip on their crime stoppers link.