Pottawatomie County starts two-year construction project on Highway 24

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Pottawatomie County began a construction project on Highway 24 that’s expected to last until August of 2022.

The county began the project on Monday, which has pushed traffic over to one lane, both east and westbound, on Highway 24. It is taking cars about 45 minutes to make it out beyond the intersection of Highway 24 and Dempsey Road when heading east.

Once the project is completed, it is going to improve the drive along Highway 24 when entering and exiting Manhattan. According to Pottawatomie County, many additions will be made to the road.

Two-lane left turn headed eastbound along Highway 24

Frontage road north of Farmers Bank

Right turn lane for southbound Green Valley Road to westbound Highway 24

Widen Dempsey Road and Green Valley Road

Businesses along this stretch of Highway 24 said they are already making adjustments because of the traffic.

“We’re here normally early. I’m usually here by 7 a.m,” Henry Kevern, with Tail Wagger Inn Grooming, said. “So we are at least giving everybody a half-hour in the morning and we will be saying if need be, we ask clients to give us a call if they are running late and we are going to stay as long as they need to.”

