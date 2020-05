ST. GEORGE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office identified the construction worker who died in a Thursday morning construction accident.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office said it learned about the accident around 8 a.m. Thursday and when they arrived on the scene, they found Matthew Becker, 45, trapped in an approximately 12-foot deep hole.

Emergency crews tried to free him from the hole, but Becker was pronounced dead at the scene.