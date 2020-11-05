Pottawatomie Sheriff’s Office arrests man involved in Manhattan car chase

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A car chase in Pottawatomie County occurred Thursday morning after the sheriff’s office received a 911 call concerning a vehicle that almost ran over construction workers.

Deputies were alerted of the reckless driver driving a black Honda. They were able to locate the vehicle driving west toward Wamego at high speeds.

The deputies were able to catch up to the driver in attempt to pull them over but the driver continued to head west on Highway 24. The vehicle hit tire deflation devices near Hopkins Creek Road and continued driving until the driver lost control and came to a stop near Tuttle Creek Boulevard.

The driver was identified as David Burke, 41, from Ogden, Utah. Burke was taken into custody and is awaiting charges.

There are no injuries reported during this time.