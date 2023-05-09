TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local power company is warning people to think twice before breaking out the graduation balloons this year.

Kaley Bohlen with Evergy said people should be careful while celebrating the graduations of friends and family due to the danger posed by Mylar balloons. Bohlen said while these balloons are festive, they can be dangerous in that they can cause power outages.

Metallic balloons have a silvery coating that acts as a conductor of electricity, according to Bohlen. If one of these balloons touches a power line, it can cause an electrical short circuit in transformers, melt electric wires and cause outages.

“Evergy wants to wish all the high school and college students in our service area the best as they graduate! We also want to ensure everyone can enjoy their graduation weekends in the safest way possible. Please let me know if you have any questions. Thank you.” Kaley Bohlen, Evergy

It is because of these risks that states like California have taken steps to outlaw metallic balloons. California will begin phasing out sales of metallic balloons by 2028 and, by 2031, the balloons will become illegal contraband in the state.