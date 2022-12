OSAGE CITY (KSNT) – Power lines have been knocked down in Osage City due to a passing semi truck on Friday.

The Osage City Police Department reports that power lines were downed around 1:50 p.m. in the area of Martin St. and Safford St. after the lines became snagged on a semi truck. Crews are currently working to repair the lines with an estimated repair time of at least an hour.

The road is temporarily closed from the Police Department south to Safford street while the repairs take place.