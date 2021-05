TOPEKA (KSNT) - Cyclists in the Topeka community will be gathering Wednesday night to honor cyclists who have been injured or killed on the roadways. The 8th annual "Ride of Silence" is being coordinated by the Kaw Valley Bicycle Club and the Topeka Community Cycle Project.

The ride will start in the parking lot west of KTWU on the Washburn University campus. The 9.6 mile route will take the cyclists through downtown, into North Topeka, and circle back to the campus.