EMPORIA (KSNT) – Almost 2,000 Evergy customers in Emporia are without power on Monday morning.

The Evergy Outage Map shows a large section of central and eastern Emporia is within the power outage. The outage was first reported at 8:48 a.m. and is estimated to be repaired by 10:30 a.m.

An Evergy spokeswoman said crews are still working to identify what the cause of the outage is.