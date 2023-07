TOPEKA (KSNT) – Some Shawnee County residents are experiencing a power outage.

FreeState Electric customers across Shawnee County may be experiencing power outages. Approximately 1,900 customers are currently experiences outages, according to a spokeswoman with FreeState Electric. The cause of the outages are unknown, and officials are unaware of an estimated ETA when power will turn on across the county.

To keep an eye on the outage map, click here. 27 News will keep you updated on any changes.