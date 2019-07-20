Prairie​ Band Casino & Resort hopes to bring new experience to customers with second phase of renovations

MAYETTA, Kan. (KSNT) – Prairie Band Casino & Resort is taking the next step in its expansion.

Members from the Prairie Band tribal council and board members broke ground Friday to mark the beginning of the second phase of renovations.

The first phase of the expansion began back in 2018.

The expansion will include 74 new guest rooms, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a spa and much more, providing a new experience for customers.

“This is the biggest leap I believe in the history of Prairie Band Casino & Resort,” said General Manager Bill Marsh. “Previously we focused solely on gaming, and now we’re expanding to offer the entire resort and gaming experience.”

Marsh said the expansion will also bring more job opportunities in areas such as housekeeping, the spa, and resort management just to name a few.

The renovations are expected to complete in the fall of 2020.