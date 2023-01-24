TOPEKA (KSNT) – Prairie Band Casino and Resort presented a check for $10,604.00 to Meals on Wheels, Tuesday afternoon.

Prairie Band guests contributed to the donations through the TITO (Ticket-In, Ticket-Out) boxes located at each entrance of the casino. These tickets were donated and are being distributed from proceeds collected during the fourth quarter of 2022.

“At Prairie Band Casino we save tickets from our slot machines and our guests were able to donate money left on their tickets at the end of the 4th quarter of last year and so we donated it to Meals On Wheels,” said Ashley Bergquist, Promotions & Entertainment Manager at Prairie Band Casino & Resort.

“We are very appreciative of this support and donation,” Shawn Sullivan, President and CEO at Midland Care Connection, Inc. “It helps us to keep thriving and providing meals to those who need it.”

Meals on Wheels of Eastern Kansas serves a hot, nutritious meal to seniors age 60 and older. Meals on Wheels volunteers are often the only people their clients see each day.

Meals On Wheels of Shawnee County service area covers Shawnee, Jefferson and Douglas counties with a goal of keeping seniors in their home for as long as possible and to prevent hospitalizations/re-hospitalizations and nursing facility placements.

Prairie Band Casino and Resort is a full-service casino in Kansas and is located on tribal land15 minutes north of Topeka. The casino offers gaming rooms with over 1,200 slot machines, 25 table games, along with a 400-seat bingo hall, four dining options, lobby bar, luxury hotel, on-site convenience store and RV park, a 12,000-square-foot Great Lakes Ballroom for weddings, conferences, concerts and other live performances and an award-winning Firekeeper Golf Course.