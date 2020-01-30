Prairie Band Casino hosting Super Bowl watch party

MAYETTA, Kan. (KSNT) – As everyone is finalizing their plans for the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, Prairie Band Casino & Resort wants to give you an option for where to watch.

The casino’s Embers Bar & Grille is offering “Big Game” specials Sunday such as $0.15 wings, various drink specials and giveaways. Every time the Chiefs score a touchdown, they will give away $700 of freeplay and a signed Patrick Mahomes jersey at halftime.

All of this is to cheer on the Chiefs, something the staff at the casino are very excited about.

“We are excited for the big game, all of our team is excited for the big game, and we hope our guests will enjoy a great game here at Prairie Band Casino and Resort,” said Marketing Director John Tuckwin.

The “Big Game” food specials will be going on all day. Embers Bar & Grill will open at 11 a.m. on Sunday.