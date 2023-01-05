MAYETTA (KSNT) – Prairie Band Casino & Resort is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary later this month following recent expansion work.

Natalie Fredrickson, a spokesperson for the casino, said that a celebration will be held on Jan. 20 in the hotel lobby from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a cake cutting ceremony. Cupcakes will also be offered to invited guests.

The anniversary comes shortly after the casino finished its new hotel expansion last year in November. Improvements made included the addition of 74 new guest rooms and suites and a full-service spa with a dry sauna, massage rooms, hair and nail salon and steam rooms.

Other features included during the expansion include a new wing with three Topgolf Swing Suite bays with food and drink services, a fitness center, arcade, indoor and outdoor pools, an outdoor patio with video screens for sporting events or movies and more meeting spaces.