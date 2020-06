EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Emporia Recreation Commission is only opening one of its pools for the summer season. The commission recently voted to not open the Jones Aquatic Center due to coronavirus concerns.

"It's about guaranteeing the safety of the patrons and our staff," Said Amanda Gutierrez, assistant director of operations at the Emporia Recreation Center. "We've got 18, 19, 20-year-olds working out there. We weren't so concerned about in the pool, but the Jones Aquatic Center has a lot of deck space."