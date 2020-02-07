Prairie Band One Stop Casino geared towards ages 18-21

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – Prairie Band Casino & Resort has expanded outside of its original venue and has given young adults the opportunity to dabble in gambling.

Prairie Band One Stop offers a different style of gaming that makes it possible for 18 to 21-year-olds to play.

It’s called class 2 gaming, and it uses a bingo-style of gaming combined with slot machines. They are able to do this all thanks to the Indian Regulatory Gaming Act, which allows any tribe to have class 2 gaming within the boundaries of its reservations.

Prairie Band One Stop is open to anyone over the age of 18 as owners say, they just want to give people a different atmosphere, one that they can be comfortable in.

“What we hope to offer here is one, a different location and two, a different atmosphere. So if you like a quieter setting, then this is the place for you as we only have 61 total games” said general manager of Prairie Band Casino & Resort Bill Marsh.

Prairie Band One Stop is located off of U.S. 75 and 190th St. The casino itself is located in the back of a convenience store and has a ‘non-smoking’ section as well.

