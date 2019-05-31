Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation kicks off annual Powwow

Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation kicked off its annual powwow Friday night.

It’s an event celebrating the Native American culture through food, song and dance.

Organizers said it’s a great opportunity for the community to learn about the culture and traditions, all while having a good time.

“It shows the diversity of our area here in northeast Kansas and that there’s still indigenous peoples alive today who are practicing their culture and are willing to share it and welcome people,” said organizer Jason Hale.

The powwow will go on through Sunday at Prairie People’s Park in Mayetta and is free to attend.

