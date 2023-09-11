DELIA (KSNT) – The Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation is celebrating after it revealed a new mural in Delia over the weekend.

Members of the tribe gathered at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10 at the Delia Community Building to celebrate the unveiling of the new 30-by-20-foot mural and a buffalo statue. The works of art are dedicated to the Prairie Band Potawatomie Nation and its traditions.

The celebrations included a live performance of drums and singing featuring Mshewe Hale alongside his uncles, according to the Jackson County Tourism Council. Kiwe Miller performed the Fancy Shawl Dance and Knowee Potts performed the Fancy Dress dance.

The project is part of a mural arts project in Jackson County sponsored by the tourism council. Its purpose is to expand ideas about public art by integrating other art forms along with murals to engage public interest and participating in the arts in the local area.

