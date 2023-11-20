PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Kansas City native, Brett Goodwin is living out a lifelong dream with his new ownership of The Learning Tree in Prairie Village.

“I remember coming home that day and I said, I want to work at the toy store as soon as I can,” owner of The Learning Tree Brett Goodwin said.

His passion for books and toys landed him his first job at a toy store when he was in middle school, and now decades later, is an owner with his husband Alan.

The nearly 30-year-old store features books written by local authors, unique games for learning and development and so much more, making it the perfect destination for those looking to shop local this holiday season and beyond.

“This store has been here since 1996. We have amazing toys and books, a great selection,” Goodwin said.

“We listen to your needs and find the perfect toy for any child. Many of our associates have backgrounds in early childhood education and literacy as well.”

Goodwin and his husband were living in LA when they found out the previous owners were retiring and jumped at the opportunity to plant roots back in the Midwest.

“We hope to make it a really special experience. Kids love coming in here, there’s a lot to play with, a lot to do,” Goodwin said. “And it’s just wonderful to see their eyes light up.”

The store has several different exciting events before the end of the year, including a book signing on Dec. 9 with Alistair Heim.

He’s the author of Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Lost Christmas, the new sequel to How The Grinch Stole Christmas.