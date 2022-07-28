PRAIRIE VILLAGE (KSNT) – The Prairie Village Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man, on Thursday.

A photo of the vehicle Boyer was last seen driving. (Photo Courtesy/Prairie Village Police Department)

Jeffrey Boyer, 75, has been missing since before noon on July 28. He was last seen driving a maroon 2002 Isuzu Trooper with a Kansas license plate 427BEV. He has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Boyer is described as being 5’6″ and weighs around 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green and white checkered shirt, blue jeans, white tennis shoes and possibly a baseball cap.

If you have seen Boyer, you are asked to contact the Prairie Village Police Department at 913-642-5151 or your local law enforcement.