TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local organization is calling for peace after a recent outbreak of violence in the capital city.

On Friday, Topeka Justice Unity & Ministry Project, better known as JUMP, announced plans for a community peace walk and prayer vigil next week in response to the recent violence.

The group worked with community stakeholders three years ago on a solution to this problem. After much stagnation, too many lives have been lost. Members are frustrated that despite having all the resources necessary to implement the solution, local law enforcement agencies are not doing what they agreed to do: implement evidence-based Group Violence Intervention (GVI). Topeka JUMP statement

In 2018 and 2019, Topeka JUMP and other stakeholders presented GVI to city and county officials and law enforcement. The group says the program is an evidence-based strategy that focuses on bringing together law enforcement, respected community leaders and social services to deter retaliatory violence.

At the time, District Attorney Mike Kagay and then-Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran committed to implement GVI. Kagay announced the program would operate out of the Boys and Girls club as a youth-focused violence reduction strategy. However, Topeka Jump says some area clergy members have become concerned with the rollout of GVI, which has since been renamed as SAVE.

Topeka JUMP leaders say while focusing on children is noble, the approach suggests adults caught up in the cycle of violence do not deserve a second chance. They say SAVE will not reduce the number of shootings because 70% of homicides and 88% of shooting victims in Shawnee County are over the age of 18.

“We are tired of people coming into our neighborhoods and telling us what we need,” said Pastor Ray Berry, Gethsemane Worship Center. “We communicated what we needed, and once again the officials disregarded the community’s request to work together on this strategy.”

The peace walk and vigil is scheduled for Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. at 455 SE Golf Park Blvd. Around 100 members of Topeka JUMP are expected to march from Fellowship Hi-Crest Church to Southern Hills Mennonite Church along sidewalks on Adams and 37th Street. The event will begin with public comments and prayer before participants start walking at 6:10 p.m.

The Topeka Police Department has responded to several acts of violence in recent week, two of which resulted in 14 officers being placed on administrative leave, leaving TPD with a staffing shortage. However, Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles has assured residents the city remains adequately covered by law enforcement.

In late September, two people were shot, one fatally, in South Topeka. A gun battle ensued later that same day as the police attempted to arrest the shooting suspect. The next day, a 23-year-old was found dead following another shooting in a Topeka apartment complex and a 63-year-old was found dead beneath the Polk-Quincy Viaduct.

On Thursday, Topeka police shot and killed a man who was allegedly trying to carjack a vehicle with two women and a child inside at a local Kwik Shop. Police say domestic violence played a roles in both this incident and the murder and shootout last month that ended in the arrest of Eric D. Perkins.