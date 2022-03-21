TOPEKA (KSNT) – This isn’t the first disaster declaration made by the Governor due to fire concerns, issuing a declaration of disaster emergency earlier in the month as well.

These disaster emergency declarations allow organizations within the state, such as the Kansas Forest Service, Emergency Management, and the Office of State Fire Marshall, to relocate and reorganize resources in preparation for wildfires across the state.

Several counties in the KSNT viewing area are in a red flag warning, meaning weather conditions will allow fire to spread at a rapid rate.

“Be prepared by knowing the forecast, that hey, not a good day to do outdoor burning, not a good day to burn your trash or brush pile when we have those conditions,” State Fire Management Officer Mark Neely said. “Those can escape and grow into large fires very quickly. It’s really just an awareness, people need to be aware that we have a fire issue here in Kansas.”

The State Fire Management Officer estimates the fire season won’t end soon, expecting the fire conditions throughout the state to remain the same for the next 2-3 weeks.