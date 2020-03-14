President Trump has been tested for coronavirus, travel bans extended

President Donald Trump speaks during briefing on coronavirus in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON D.C (AP) — President Donald Trump announced Saturday at a press briefing at the White House that he has been tested for coronavirus.

He said he was tested Friday night and also had his temperature taken Saturday before entering the briefing room. Trump said his temperature was normal.

When asked when he would announce the results, he said that the test was sent to a lab and could take a day or two.

The White House doctor also took the temperature of the task force members before the group’s meeting today, an official said.

During the briefing with the task force, Vice President Mike Pence announced all travel from the United Kingdom and Ireland has been suspended, effective midnight on Monday. The same exclusions that are a part of the already existing European travel restrictions will also apply to the UK and Ireland.

The White House also said it is now conducting temperature checks on anyone who is in close contact with President Trump and Vice President Pence.

The move is being taken out of an abundance of caution in response to the coronavirus outbreak, said Judd Deere, a White House spokesman.

Trump has had multiple direct and indirect contacts with people who have tested positive for the pandemic virus. On Friday, he declared a state of emergency as schools and workplaces across the country shuttered, flights were canceled and Americans braced for war against the health threat.

Trump spent time last weekend at his private club in Florida with at least three people who have now tested positive.

The Brazilian Embassy in Washington announced late Friday that the country’s chargé d’affaires, Nestor Forster, tested positive after sitting at Trump’s dinner table. So, too, have a top aide to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and an individual who attended a fundraiser Sunday with Trump, according to two Republican officials who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss private health matters.

Trump has been known to flout public health advice — and was eagerly shaking hands during an event Friday — but acknowledged he “most likely” will be tested soon. The White House physician has indicated that Trump’s interactions were low risk and testing was not necessary.