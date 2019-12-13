President Trump signs antisemitism executive order

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – President Trump says he’s trying to stop the rise of antisemitism.

He recently signed an executive order aimed at students facing discrimination on college campuses. The order claims that since 2013 there has been a rise of antisemitism in the United States and around the world.

It makes discrimination toward Jewish people in line with other Title IX acts based on race, color and national origin.

A Topeka rabbi said 3-thousand years ago, being Jewish was both a race and a religion. But she said it’s important to clarify that anyone can be Jewish today.

“Our country has always been a country to welcome in people from various places in the world and to be a place that’s a safe haven for people of different religions,” said Debbie Stiel, Rabbi of Temple Beth Sholom. “I think it’s really important that presidents model that kind of welcoming and acceptance.”

Rabbi Stiel also said leaders should stress that people are more alike than different.