LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A new food truck is preparing to open up later this month in two cities in Northeast Kansas featuring pretzels… lot’s and lot’s of pretzels.

Allyssa and Jakob Foster are the brains behind ‘The Pretzelly Truck’ which exclusively features, you guessed it, pretzels. This all new food truck specializes in providing customers with unique flavors that rotate monthly to put on their freshly baked pretzels such as peanut butter and jelly, s’mores, cinna-rolls and pizza. Their baked goods are sold as pretzel bites and traditional soft pretzels based on the Bavarian style many people know and love.

“We actually moved out here to Baldwin City a year-and-a-half ago,” Allyssa said. “It’ll be me and my husband Jakob. It’ll just be the two of us makin’ do.”

A photo of Jakob (left) and Allyssa (right) Foster. (Photo Courtesy/Allyssa Foster)

The husband and wife pair have been working towards the grand opening for their food truck over the last several months, learning all the tips and tricks to baking pretzels through trial and error.

“When things are made by hand, they are made with a little more love,” Allyssa said.

Allyssa promises that each pretzel is 100% handmade and rolled with love. While the truck does feature many flavors some would consider odd, it also sells classic pretzels with salt and cinnamon sugar and several different dips. The truck is easy enough to spot too as Allyssa made sure that it would get a lot of attention.

“The biggest head-turner is that we are bubblegum pink,” Allyssa said. “Its my favorite color. When I was looking at the group of other food trucks, there were not very many pink or purple trucks. I want it to stand out in the crowd.”

The Pretzelly Truck is set to have two back-to-back grand openings: one in Baldwin City and another in Lawrence. It will be open in Baldwin City on Friday, April 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Nook which is located at 703 8th St. The next day, on Saturday, April 29, the truck will be open in Lawrence from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1801 West 23rd St. Both openings will also include special giveaways for Pretzelly branded merchandise.

“We are so excited, we have done nothing but prepare prepare prepare,” Allyssa said. “It took 76 batches to finalize our pretzel recipes. We’re super excited to have everyone try it.”

You can learn more about The Pretzelly Truck and its owners along with their menu by checking them out on Facebook, Instagram or their website.

