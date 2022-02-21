KANSAS (KSNT)– This past weekend, Pottawatomie, Shawnee and Jackson counties experienced four different house fires that proved to be lethal, killing four people and one dog.

The causes of these fires are still under investigation, although officials with the fire department suspect that the weather at the time could have played a part in how deadly they were.

“When you have high winds like we did this weekend, your home isn’t weathering tight,” Topeka Fire Department’s Public Information Officer Alan Stahl said. “There are still drafts that go inside of it, so whenever we do have those high winds it helps fuel those fires. So it pushes air inside your house which creates worse conditions for us as firefighters.”

The Soldier Township Fire Department’s Chief Doug Schmitt says that most of the time, house fires can be prevented in a fairly simple way.

“You need to make sure that your smoke detectors are working and unfortunately with something like this if a fire starts when you’re sleeping, in the middle of the night, and you don’t get notified of it and to get out of the house, bad things happen.”

Temperatures are expected to drop again this week which will, in turn, switch the threat of fires from the wind outside to inside your home as people spend more time indoors.

“We’re about to get really cold, people are going to be driven back inside and we want people to be very aware of being safe inside of their home and making sure that their heaters are safe,” Stahl said. “Also making sure their water heaters are working properly, and that there is nothing that can start a fire in their home.”

According to the National Fire Protection Agency, heating equipment is a leading cause of fires in homes. It is extremely important to be careful when it comes to using space heaters, making sure that nothing is blocking it and that it is turned off when you leave the room.