Prison employee dies in Kansas coronavirus outbreak

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A coronavirus outbreak that has sickened hundreds of people at the largest prison in Kansas has claimed the life of an employee.

Kansas Corrections Department spokeswoman Rebecca Witte says the Lansing Correctional Facility employee died Monday. Three inmates have already died at the prison near Kansas City. Testing of all staff and inmates is underway. So far, 88 staff members and 694 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. Of the inmates who have the virus, 86% showed no symptoms. Six other Kansas prisons have reported outbreaks resulting in nine staff members and five inmates testing positive.