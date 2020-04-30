Prison infections up with early release announcement coming

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Worried relatives are demanding that Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly release some prison inmates early to allow for better social distancing amid a coronavirus outbreak at one state facility.

New numbers released Wednesday show 75 staff at the Lansing Correction Facility have tested positive, 18% of the prison’s workforce. Fifteen of them have recovered and returned to work.

Another 79 inmates have tested positive, and two have died. Three inmates from a work-release facility in Wichita were moved to Lansing after testing positive for coronavirus.