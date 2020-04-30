Prison infections up with early release announcement coming

Local News

by: HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH

Posted: / Updated:

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Worried relatives are demanding that Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly release some prison inmates early to allow for better social distancing amid a coronavirus outbreak at one state facility.

New numbers released Wednesday show 75 staff at the Lansing Correction Facility have tested positive, 18% of the prison’s workforce. Fifteen of them have recovered and returned to work.

Another 79 inmates have tested positive, and two have died. Three inmates from a work-release facility in Wichita were moved to Lansing after testing positive for coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories