EL DORADO (KSNT) – A 60-year-old man serving a sentence for attempted first-degree murder from Sedgewick County died in custody June 4.

Luis Diaz was being held at the maximum security El Dorado Correctional Facility. Diaz was first admitted to the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) on June 4, 2007, according to KDOC Public Information Officer David Thompson.

On top of the attempted first-degree murder charge, Diaz was charged with one count of criminal threat, according to a press release from Thompson.

The KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident, according to the press release. The investigation is currently on-going.