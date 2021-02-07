Pro-marijuana billboards to be seen in Topeka Monday with goal to get through to state legislation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Starting Monday, three billboards can be seen in Topeka advocating for some sort of marijuana legalization in the state.

The group “Fire It Up Kansas” is behind the billboards and has been working towards pro-marijuana legislation since 2013. On Monday, an average of 250,000 people will see their messages that will stand along highways and main roads in the city.

Kansas is one of 14 states without legal access to medical marijuana.

“The whole goal of this is for our legislatures to get their minds on some kind of legalization. At this point we don’t care what kind of legalization it is, we want something passed,” Mike Golden of Fire It Up said.

Justyn Huffman, a Topeka man, who suffers from PTSD has turned to marijuana as a way to cope with his ailments. Huffman says PTSD has really hurt his relationships and he has started to react to situations different.

“It really hurt me and my relationships,” Huffman said. “With anybody, girlfriends, work, just because I can shut down or sometimes if I’m startled, then I react different.”

For Golden, it’s a criminal issue rather than an issue of medicinal or recreational use. As Gov. Kelly said earlier in the week, she hopes to use medical marijuana to help pay for Medicaid expansion.

“If you want to kill something, attach Medicaid to it,” Golden said. “Get it done. Just leave other issues out of it.”

This is something that Topeka doctor Eric Voth, an outspoken advocate against marijuana agrees on. But not for the same reason.

Dr. Voth is a recipient of awards for his work against drug use by former President Bill Clinton who works against the marijuana lobby in Kansas and around the country.

“I personally am very disappointed in Gov. Kelly doing this,” Voth said. “Her husband is a pulmonary physician for heavens sakes. She knows better and she should not be pushing this.”

Voth is creating an academy to study the effects of marijuana with 25 other physicians internationally, and the lack of FDA approval is concerning for him.

“This would be like my saying to a patient, ‘Oh it’s a little white pill, just take it ’til you feel better'” Voth said. “Well how much is it in doctor? It doesn’t make any difference. Will I overdose? You might. Just go slow.”

While Dr. Voth said opiate addiction, overdoses and other health issues have increased in states with legal marijuana, the financial benefits haven’t been as exciting as most states had projected.

According to Golden, there are currently two pieces of legislation in the Kansas Statehouse: one in the senate and one in the house. Both are geared to legalize medical marijuana. One mirrors Oklahoma’s marijuana laws, while the other mimics Ohio’s more restrictive approach.

Golden said people in his cannabis community would rather have one like Oklahoma’s program, as Ohio’s is much more restrictive. But still, he said a medicinal use bill wouldn’t fix the problem of criminality.

“A medicinal use bill basically leaves the remaining majority of consumers still criminals,” said Golden. “It doesn’t matter why you choose to use cannabis. You’re a criminal.”



