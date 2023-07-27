TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local teens will soon have the ability to become a safer driver.

The Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Save (B.R.A.K.E.S.) free teen driving school will be coming to the Capital City July 29 and 30. Jeff Perlman, with B.R.A.K.E.S., said in a press release sessions will be held at the Stormont Vail Events Center and will offer extensive behind-the-wheel training from professional trainers, former and current law enforcement and professional racing drivers.

“Car crashes are among the leading causes of death among teens. B.R.A.K.E.S. graduates are 64 percent less likely to get in a crash within their first three years after completing the B.R.A.K.E.S. program,” Perlman said.

At this driving school, teens will learn how about distracted driving, panic braking, crash avoidance, car control, skid recovery and drop-wheel/off-road recovery, according to the press release.

The program is federally funded through a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.