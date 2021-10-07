Professional Armed Forces World Championship Rodeo kicks off at Stormont Vail Events Center Thursday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Professional Armed Forces World Championship Rodeo kicks off at the Stormont Vail Events Center Thursday night.

The World Championship Rodeo runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Landon Arena. The event includes:

Bull riding

Break away roping

Tie down roping

Bareback and saddle bronc riding

Chute dogging

Steer wrestling

Team roping

Barrel racing

Cowboy mounted shooting

Contestants include active duty service members, retirees, veterans, Department of Defense civilians, and family members. Steve Milton with the Professional Armed Forces Rodeo Association said it’s that connection to the military that makes the event so special.

“These guys compete together and everybody wants to win, but in the end, we share two loves,” Milton said. “We share the love of our country and we share the love of rodeo and so there’s a special bond between veterans.”

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 6:00 p.m. each night at the Stormont Vail Events Center. Click here to purchase tickets.