TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka has a unique New Years Eve event that’s going to bring the best bull riders to the Capital City.

Saturday, Dec. 31, the Stormont Vail Event Center will host New Year’s Eve Xtreme Bulls. This event will bring 40 of the best bull riders from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) to Topeka, where they will be going head-to-head against some of the toughest bulls in the world. Bull riding champions, like Kansas native Jess Pope, will be in the arena and some more surprises you’ll have to be there to see.

An event organizer told 27 News his team comes back year after year because of the fans in Topeka, and this year is no different.

“It matters to us to give a good experience to everybody,” Judd Mortensen, retired PBR bull rider and Xtreme Bulls event promoter said. “I mean, it is New Year’s Eve, there’s going to be plenty of drink in the house to go around, guys. And I tell you what, just bring your family. It doesn’t matter how old you are in this sport.

The show starts Sunday, Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. There are still some tickets available, and even an opportunity to meet some of the champions. To buy tickets and learn more about the event, click here.