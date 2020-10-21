Program designed to reduce evictions will pay rent back to April 2020

Yellow facial mask laying on top of the eviction note

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A program designed to decrease evictions and increase housing stability by assisting landlords and tenants experiencing financial hardship due to the Covid pandemic is coming to Junction City.

Junction City was notified by the Kansas Housing Resource Corporation about the creation of the Kansas Eviction Prevention Program (KEPP).

The KEEP program allows landlords and tenants to apply for up to $5,000 per household to pay delinquent rental payments dating as far back as April 1, 2020.

Payments will be made directly to the landlord, who must agree not to evict the household for nonpayment of rent or charge late fees for the month’s assistance was received.

Information on this program may be obtained at https://kshousingcorp.org/eviction-prevention-program/.

KEPP serves tenants and landlords who have missed paying or collecting at least one rent payment since April 1, 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.