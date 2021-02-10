Program paying workers up to $15K to move to Topeka extended through 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A program to pay people to move to the capital city will see another year, according to Topeka’s Joint Economic Development Organization.

GO Topeka said JEDO approved extending the Choose Topeka Relocation Initiative Incentive through 2021. It granted $300,000 in incentives meant to attract people to Topeka. Of that amount, 40% will be granted to remote workers in the incentive program. People who purchase a home can receive up to $15,000 while those who rent can get up to $10,000.

“GO Topeka is ecstatic to see this program extended into 2021,” said Barbara Stapleton, GO Topeka’s vice president of business retention & talent initiatives. “Choose Topeka really flourished in its first year, but there is only more opportunity ahead of us as more people set their sights on Topeka, Kansas.”

According to GO Topeka, 40 people have taken part in the program, averaging wages of $80,000 per year.

If you’re interested in applying or getting more information, click here.