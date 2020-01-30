Project Topeka kicks off its 34th year

TOPEKA, Kan. – It’s the end of the holiday season, but that’s not stopping a local non-profit organization from giving back to the community.

Project Topeka kicked off its 34th year by having a chili social with its partners. The organization serves about seven local food pantries along with three local schools.

Over the years, the organization has decided to make it a year-long event instead of just through the month of February. Not only that, but Project Topeka has also gotten rid of a ‘goal’ as it’s so much more than numbers.

“We just really still strive to get what we need to support the food banks and our new program ‘Fun Food Friday’s'” said Amber Mertel, Vice President of Project Topeka.

‘Fun Food Friday’s’ is their new school program where they feed students in the district. They will be accepting donations all year long.

For more information on how you can donate, click here.