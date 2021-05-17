Propane listed as cause of deadly Holton explosion

HOLTON (KSNT) – A recent explosion at a home is due to propane, according to a preliminary investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The explosion killed Billy “Lu” Griffiths and seriously injured his wife, Teri, on Monday, May 10.
Other findings include:
- The explosion was not a result of a criminal act.
- A sizeable amount of propane is believed to be missing from the propane tank, which potentially leaked into the residence.
- It is believed that an unidentifiable leak occurred inside the residence.
- It is unknown what the actual source was that ignited the explosion.
- It is also believed that both victims were inside the residence at the time of the explosion.