Propane listed as cause of deadly Holton explosion

TOPEKA (KSNT) - Two of GreatLife Fitness Centers are now under new management. GreatLife's Berkshire and Western Hills locations have merged with Pinnacle Fitness Center in early May and renovations are underway.

"We are a hometown company. We started out here in Topeka and we have grown to 8 fitness locations," says Rick Farrant, GreatLife Golf & Fitness President. "What got us started on the fitness side was Berkshire. It was our first entry into the market, it is our flagship. We had an opportunity to merge with Pinnacle Fitness and we've gone through a total remodel of our fitness center at Berkshire. We want to be the best fitness center in town. I think with our members and staff we can achieve that."