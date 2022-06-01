OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – Wednesday is the first day to apply for a property tax rebate incentive with the Osage County Neighborhood Revitalization Program.

The program is designed to allow property owners to increase the value of their properties by receiving a 10-year tax rebate. It will not impact the current property taxes and will still require applicants to pay all taxes on the residences. The rebate you receive will be a percentage of the increase that was a result of the improvements made, as long as the project meets the requirements.

The Kansas Neighborhood Revitalization Act is a means to provide communities with an increase and stabilization of property taxes in the long-run while encouraging rehabilitation or new construction that may not have happened otherwise.

The eligible property tax types are residential, commercial, industrial, historical and agricultural properties. The benefits of this rebate are to give incentives for property improvements, maintain property tax revenue, create new, long-term tax revenue, reverse migration of residents and help stabilize land values.

To read more about the opportunity and the necessary qualifications, click here. To download the application for the tax rebate, click here.