Property taxes due May 11, regardless of financial circumstances

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Property taxes are due next Monday, May 11.

Tax day is usually always May 10, but because the 10th is on a Sunday this year, the deadline is Monday, the 11th.

The Shawnee County Treasurer Larry Mah says taxes that haven’t been paid by the deadline will start to accrue 10% percent interest.

That number will depend on how much you still owe.

If taxes still haven’t been paid by July 31, your name will be printed in the newspaper for three weeks and you’ll have to pay an extra $17 for printing costs.

“If you appeal and and you go through the appeal process, those things can get abated. But as far as just doing it out of the goodness of our hearts, or because we think you deserve it, we are legally required not to do that,” Mah said.

The Shawnee County Treasurer’s Office at the courthouse is still closed to the public, so payments can be made online, by mail, or you can use the drop box on the west side of the court house parking lot.

Or, you can go to the SNCO treasurer’s annex near 17th and Wanamaker.

That location opened back up on Monday, but is by appointment only.